Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.73. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,824 shares of company stock worth $12,861,501 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

