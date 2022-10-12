Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $76.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 830,780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,732,000 after acquiring an additional 146,776 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,580 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 72,256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

