Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Air T stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.17. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 1,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,763. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $142,880.84. Insiders acquired a total of 7,793 shares of company stock valued at $130,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.95% of the company's stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

