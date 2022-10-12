JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target to GBX 4,700

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 5,640 ($68.15) to GBX 3,600 ($43.50) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,028.67 ($60.76).

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 3,672 ($44.37) on Monday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,583 ($43.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,824 ($70.37). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,983.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,437.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,006.56.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Graham Allan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, with a total value of £59,360 ($71,725.47).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

