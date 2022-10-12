Victrex (LON:VCT) PT Lowered to GBX 2,300

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Victrex Price Performance

Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,604 ($19.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,005.00. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,585 ($19.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,540 ($30.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,757.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,765.71.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

