Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on Shell in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

Shell Trading Down 1.8 %

SHEL opened at GBX 2,286 ($27.62) on Monday. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 540.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,265.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,213.37.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

