Arista Networks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 9,178 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 195% compared to the typical volume of 3,111 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.90.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,569 shares of company stock worth $30,127,351 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arista Networks Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANET opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $148.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

