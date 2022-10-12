GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,500 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,430 ($17.28) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,720 ($20.78).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,357.20 ($16.40) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,393.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,617.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The company has a market cap of £55.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1,190.53. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04).

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Insiders have bought a total of 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,288,666 over the last 90 days.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

