JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Victrex Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of VTXPF opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.42. Victrex has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

