JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target to GBX 2,350

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

IMB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($27.19) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,248 ($27.16).

Imperial Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 2,027 ($24.49) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,901.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,809.67. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,027 ($24.49). The stock has a market cap of £19.26 billion and a PE ratio of 951.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

