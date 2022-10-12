Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Cut to €13.40

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.50 ($13.78) to €13.40 ($13.67) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

VIVHY stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

