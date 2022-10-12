SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 2,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 16,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

SWK Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $218.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11.

Get SWK alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SWK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKH. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SWK during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SWK during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SWK during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SWK by 190.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 28,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of SWK by 0.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 646,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.