SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 2,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 16,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
The company has a market cap of $218.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SWK
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKH. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SWK during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SWK during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SWK during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SWK by 190.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 28,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of SWK by 0.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 646,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.
About SWK
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
