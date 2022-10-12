CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Trading 2.1% Higher

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52.

In other news, insider Cfac Holdings Vi, Llc purchased 1,159,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $11,590,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,159,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI ( OTCMKTS:CFVIU Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

