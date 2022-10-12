Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $18.98. 1,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.