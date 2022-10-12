Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Trading Down 1.6%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 4,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 62,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Kubient Trading Down 1.6 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.91.
Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 510.73% and a negative return on equity of 55.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kubient
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.
See Also
