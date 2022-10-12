Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Trading Down 1.6%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 4,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 62,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Kubient Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.91.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 510.73% and a negative return on equity of 55.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kubient

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kubient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kubient by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kubient by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new position in Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

