9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Stock Price Down 8.2%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 123,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 114,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

9F Stock Down 8.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9F

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 9F stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of 9F worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Further Reading

