Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) fell 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.97. 31,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 169,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
Ikena Oncology Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $107.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.
Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology Company Profile
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
