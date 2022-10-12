Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNAGet Rating) fell 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.97. 31,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 169,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

