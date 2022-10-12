Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) fell 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.97. 31,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 169,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.