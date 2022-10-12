Banner Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banner in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.92 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $62.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.91. Banner has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 831.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

