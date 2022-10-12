Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Shares Down 1.5%

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $13.15. 87,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 87,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97.

Institutional Trading of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.