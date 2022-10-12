Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to Underperform

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 370.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVZMY. BNP Paribas lowered Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.67.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $47.06 on Monday. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $83.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

