Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.67.

Novozymes A/S Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $47.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $83.31.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

