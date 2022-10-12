Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $90.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hasbro traded as low as $66.66 and last traded at $66.96, with a volume of 13627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAS. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.07.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.