Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target Cut to €650.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €685.00 ($698.98) to €650.00 ($663.27) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Kering from €900.00 ($918.37) to €610.00 ($622.45) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Kering from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kering from €670.00 ($683.67) to €690.00 ($704.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $43.20 on Monday. Kering has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $84.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

