Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $410.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as low as $348.31 and last traded at $348.41, with a volume of 35105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $374.84.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $597.30.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.03 and a 200-day moving average of $458.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.