Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s current price.

ERJ has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $9.17 on Monday. Embraer has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -917.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 80.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 607.2% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

