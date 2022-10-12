Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

SPCE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of SPCE opened at $4.72 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 123.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 58.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 337.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

