Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD opened at $85.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $99.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95. Woodward has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. Woodward’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,387. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Woodward by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.