Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.91.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $507.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.72. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $515.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

