Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HII. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.89.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance
NYSE:HII opened at $234.70 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
