Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HII. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.89.

NYSE:HII opened at $234.70 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

