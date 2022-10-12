The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of WMG stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

