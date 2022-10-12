Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.