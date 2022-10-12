StockNews.com Upgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Buy

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.75.

Synaptics Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $88.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.35.

Insider Activity

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,402,000 after buying an additional 481,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,329,000 after buying an additional 67,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,069,000 after buying an additional 55,970 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after buying an additional 149,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,021,000 after buying an additional 46,728 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

