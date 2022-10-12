Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Cohen & Steers Stock Down 5.5 %
CNS opened at $56.79 on Monday. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $101.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 219,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 23,464 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 654,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
