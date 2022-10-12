RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

NYSE:RNG opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $139,280.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,916.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in RingCentral by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

