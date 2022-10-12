Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Landec Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $243.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.08. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Landec by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
About Landec
Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.
