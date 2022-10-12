Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $243.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.08. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 36.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Landec will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Landec by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

(Get Rating)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.