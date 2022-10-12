Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $2.24 on Monday. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $6.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $375.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 31.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. acquired 1,639,344 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,435,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,679,003.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

