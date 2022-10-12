StockNews.com Downgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Sell

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHO. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $251.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,604 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $11,404,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,228,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,082 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $21,224,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 5,521,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,644 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

