StockNews.com Downgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Buy

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $86.48 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $905,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $3,070,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

