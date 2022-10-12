Comparing Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) and ATI (NYSE:ATI)

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) and ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Industries and ATI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Industries 9.07% 32.61% 13.84% ATI 0.36% 21.63% 3.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascent Industries and ATI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Industries $334.71 million 0.42 $20.25 million $3.76 3.62 ATI $2.80 billion 1.29 -$38.20 million $0.04 694.42

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ascent Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATI. Ascent Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.3% of Ascent Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Ascent Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of ATI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ascent Industries and ATI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A ATI 0 0 7 0 3.00

ATI has a consensus target price of $30.14, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. Given ATI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ATI is more favorable than Ascent Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Ascent Industries has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATI has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ascent Industries beats ATI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co. an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products. The company also manufactures ornamental stainless-steel tubes for supply to the automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries; provides fiberglass and steel storage tanks for the oil and gas, waste water treatment, and municipal water industries; and distributes hot finish, seamless, carbon steel pipes, and tubes for use in mechanical and high-pressure applications in the oil and gas, heavy industrial, construction equipment, and chemical and other industries. In addition, it produces defoamers, surfactants, and lubricating agents for end users, including companies that supply agrochemical paper, metal working, coatings, water treatment, paint, mining, oil and gas, and janitorial and other applications. Further, the company provides contract manufacturing services, as well as operates as a multi-purpose plant to process various difficult to handle materials, including flammable solvents, viscous liquids, and granular solids. The company was formerly known as Synalloy Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Industries Co. in August 2022. Ascent Industries Co. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About ATI

ATI Inc. manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts. The segment serves aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets. The AA&S segment produces zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, nickel-based alloys, titanium and titanium-based alloys, and specialty alloys in a variety of forms, such as plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products. It also provides hot-rolling conversion services, including carbon steel products, and titanium products. This segment offers its solutions to the energy, aerospace and defense, automotive, and electronics markets. The company was formerly known as Allegheny Technologies Incorporated. ATI Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

