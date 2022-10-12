Brokerages Set The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) PT at $24.25

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Get Marcus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Marcus Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 15.6% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

MCS opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. Marcus has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.66 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.