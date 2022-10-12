Analysts Set Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) PT at $58.67

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Stericycle has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 70.0% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,812 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 28.5% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,620,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,477,000 after buying an additional 1,245,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,965,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,049,000 after buying an additional 496,687 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 87.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,340,000 after buying an additional 312,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,079,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,180,000 after buying an additional 246,183 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.