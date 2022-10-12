Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $19.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Gossamer Bio

In other news, insider Laura Carter purchased 6,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at $628,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura Carter acquired 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 138,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,617,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,080,913.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOSS opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

