The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $81.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

CL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $69.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

