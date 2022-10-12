The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives $744.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $744.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGPYY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 835 ($10.09) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

SGPYY opened at $30.32 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

