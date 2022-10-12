Brokerages Set The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) PT at $2,042.50

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,042.50.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WEGRY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,275 ($27.49) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.37) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
The Weir Group Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.
The Weir Group Increases Dividend
About The Weir Group
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
