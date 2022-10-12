Analysts Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target at $85.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAYRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €80.00 ($81.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.7 %

BAYRY opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.