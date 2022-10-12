Analysts Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price at $38.31

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.31.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,446 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

NOVA opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Stories

