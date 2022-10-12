MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $17.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MYTE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MYTE opened at $11.47 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $971.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $186.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.39 million. Equities analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 105,983 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 941,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 99,640 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

