Barclays Lowers BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $48.00

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

BCE opened at $41.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BCE will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 547,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after acquiring an additional 398,448 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in BCE by 4.8% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in BCE by 2.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 144,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 104,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

