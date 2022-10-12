Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

B has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.